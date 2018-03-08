WELD COUNTY – A resident in Mead has been hospitalized with a neuro-invasive form of West Nile Virus – the most serious form of the illness, according to a release from the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

The resident started to feel ill on July 27 and was hospitalized the next day, the release said. Test results later confirmed that West Nile virus was the culprit.

That person marks the first human case of the virus reported in Colorado this year.

The vector index, which measures human risk for infection, remains lows in Weld County, but health officials say that could change in the coming weeks.

“The recent wet and increasing hot weather has created the perfect conditions for the Culex mosquito that carries West Nile Virus,” Mark E. Wallace, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department wrote in a release. “It’s extremely important to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes.”

Symptoms associated with West Nile virus typically appear 3 to 14 days after infection. They can include fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, but most people don’t develop any symptoms at all.

To reduce your chances of getting the virus, health officials urge residents in the to follow these steps:

• DRAIN: Mosquitoes breed in water. Drain any standing water in your yard each week. Bird baths, clogged gutters and kiddie pools are common breeding sites.

• DRESS: Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outdoors. Spray clothing with insect repellent since mosquitoes may bite through clothing.

• DEFEND: Apply insect repellent sparingly to exposed skin. Use an approved repellent according to its label. Click here to find the repellent that is right for you

• DAWN/DUSK: Limit time spent outdoors at dawn through dusk, when mosquitoes are most active and feeding.

For more tips on mosquito bite prevention, click or tap here.

