DENVER — Health officials say an incubation period has expired for people who may have been exposed to three children infected with measles and who had traveled from New Zealand to Los Angeles and onward to Denver last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) had issued warnings for travelers who passed through Denver International Airport or Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 11.

Colorado’s Tri-County Health Department says the incubation period expired Friday.

Symptoms for measles can begin seven to 21 days after being exposed and include a fever of 101 degrees or higher. A runny nose, red eyes, and coughing can also occur, the health department said.

A red blotchy rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body two to four days after the first symptoms, the health department added.

Authorities say they detected a secondary case of measles affecting a passenger on the international flight but no new cases were confirmed in Colorado.

The children who contracted the highly contagious disease did not have the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

