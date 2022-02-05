9NEWS anchors, reporters open up on 'first step' on their mental health journeys

DENVER — Life is tough, and we all could use a little help now and then, but sometimes taking the first step is the hardest part.
During Mental Health Awareness Month, a few 9NEWS anchors and reporters are opening up about how they began their personal mental health journeys.
9NEWS anchors and reporters Anusha Roy, Jordan Chavez, Jeremy Jojola and Matt Jablow sat down for conversations about their own struggles, from dealing with anxiety and postpartum depression to the devastating loss of a loved one.
They bravely share their stories and explain what mental health awareness means to them.
We encourage you to watch, to share, and to join the conversation as we take 'The First Step'. Please visit 9NEWS.com/mentalhealth for more.
On Mental Health Mondays this month, 9NEWS will share more personal stories and information on resources and help for you or a loved one.
If you or a loved one needs immediate help, please contact Colorado Crisis Services.
There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the Western Slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.
