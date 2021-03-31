Podcast shines light on what it's like to be a firefighter

The Fire Life podcast by Adams County Fire Rescue allows firefighters to open up and let the public know what they deal with on the job.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — It's difficult to understand the inherent risks firefighters face. It’s not just fire, in fact it rarely is.

The Firefighter Cancer Support Network reports cancer rates for firefighters are 9% higher than the general population. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is common but rarely talked about.

It's also an occupation the whole family signs up for.

The Fire Life Podcast from members of Adams County Fire Rescue (ACFR) helps the public understand why these men and women are heroes, and also gives firefighters an outlet to open up.

“To have a forum like this where we can talk to each other and have our voices heard and our feelings, it's good,” says firefighter Mark Meredith.

RELATED: Westminster firefighter inspires change for colleagues battling breast cancer



“We're not just faces and badges, there's human beings that work here and we care about what we do,” Lt. Mike Tavalez says.



Julie Browman, public information officer for ACFR, says she started the podcast in August.



“They pay a big price for their career," Browman says. "I want the community to know the reality of the job."



Episodes of the podcasts provide details about calls that are not normally heard, details that increase appreciation for what these men and women sign up for.

And now an outlet for them to let down their tough exterior and be more understood by those they protect.

The Fire Life - A Podcast by Adams County Fire Rescue can be found on most podcast providers, and also on ACFR's website.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings