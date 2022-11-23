Grand Jury indicts 2 Clear Creek deputies in death of Christian Glass

On Wednesday, a Grand Jury decided to indict deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould for the death of Christian Glass.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two Clear Creek County Sheriff's (CCSO) deputies involved in the deadly shooting of Christian Glass, a man suffering from a mental health crisis, face criminal charges.

A Grand Jury decision Wednesday indicted former deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, both men face felony charges. Buen is charged with second-degree murder, and Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide, among other charges.

The initial release from the sheriff's office did not say what charges the two men faced. CCSO also fired both deputies, who are now being held in Gilpin County jail.

An internal investigation done by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is still underway, but the sheriff's office said, "preliminary findings show there were policy and procedural failures, and the initial news release about the shooting, based on the information available at the time of the incident, does not reflect the entirety of what happened on that terrible night."

Glass, a Boulder resident, called 911 for help after getting his car stuck on a mountain road in Silver Plume. It was a call that ended his life.

After a 70-minute police encounter, where officers attempted to get a terrified Glass out of his car, they were unsuccessful. A Clear Creek County deputy broke Glass's window, shot him with bean bags, used a Taser on him, and shot him six times. Glass died in the front seat of his locked car, holding a knife that responding officers said they were afraid he would stab them with.

New Zealand and British governments, of which Glass was a citizen, are following the investigation and resulting criminal processes.