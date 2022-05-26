The First Step: Anusha Roy

Life is tough, and we all could use a little help now and then, but sometimes taking the first step is the hardest part.

DENVER — During Mental Health Awareness Month, 9NEWS anchors and reporters are opening up on how they began their own personal mental health journeys.

When 9NEWS Anchor Anusha Roy recently gave birth to a baby boy last year, something didn’t feel quite right.

After having a talk with her mother about what was going on, Anusha realized two things: her mother had suffered from postpartum depression and now Anusha was as well.

She decided she needed help with her depression and quickly sought treatment from a therapist. Within a short time, Anusha was feeling normal again, and continues those conversations with her therapist to this day.

She knows how serious postpartum depression can be for new mothers, and wants to share her story of recovery and treatment for mental health so that others may recognize the signs and take the First Step themselves.

We encourage you to watch, to share, and to join the conversation as we take 'The First Step'. Please visit 9NEWS.com/MentalHealth for more.

If you or a loved one needs immediate help, please contact the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline. There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the Western Slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

