Join 9NEWS and COLab for a live discussion about mental health in Colorado

A panel will discuss mental health in Colorado and the resources available for people struggling on Thursday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m.

DENVER — Coloradans can join a statewide conversation on mental health during these challenging times.

At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 9NEWS and the rest of the Colorado News Collaborative will present a one-hour statewide conversation about mental health as part of "On Edge," an ongoing series about coping with the crises.

The panel will be live-streamed on the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube Channel.

Between now and then, community members can send questions and comments about mental health in Colorado and the importance of having open, honest conversations about it:

Text 303-871-1491 and include MENTALHEALTH (one word) in the text.

Tweet at 9NEWS with the hashtag #OnEdge

The conversation, hosted by 9NEWS Anchor Jordan Chavez, who bravely broke stigma barriers to talk about his own mental health, also features:

Dr. Robert Werthwein, Colorado's top mental health official who has dealt with his own mental health challenges.

Laura Negley from Eads, who overcame debilitating depression in a rural community she says doesn't discuss mental health.

Dana Licko from Denver, a mother and former journalist who has been in recovery six years from opioid addiction and talks about the importance of self care.

> Watch the video above to hear Jordan Chavez discuss mental health and the importance of being open about it.