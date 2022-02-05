Mental health help and addiction resources for Colorado residents

Share these mental health resources to make sure everyone has a helping hand when they need it.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Everyone needs a little help sometimes.

For Mental Health Awareness Month 2022, we’ve put together this list of mental health and addiction resources for when you or a loved one need a helping hand.

Mental health resources

There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the Western Slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and more.

Safe2Tell allows students, parents and community members to anonymously report anything that is concerning or threatening. According to their website, those who use the service can help stop a friend from taking their own life, get a friend to stop using drugs or keep a bully from continuing to make other students miserable.

Tips can be made by calling 1-877-542-7233. They can also be submitted online, or via the Safe2Tell app.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for those in crisis 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

The State of Colorado created the I Matter program to provide access to mental health and substance abuse disorder services to youth, including addressing needs that may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program connects you with a therapist for up to six free virtual counseling sessions that are completely confidential. It's open to those 18 or younger, or 21 or younger if receiving special education services.

Learn more by visiting the website.

The department offers outpatient counseling for individuals and families; intensive counseling and medication evaluation through a partial hospitalization program; and intensive individual, group and family day outpatient counseling programs.

Learn more and schedule an appointment by calling 720-777-6200 or by visiting their website.

DU offers counseling services for adults, children, couples, families, etc. at affordable rates. The sessions are provided by graduate student counselors under direct supervision of licensed psychologists and a peer consultation group.

This advocacy organization hosts a variety of online mental health screenings in both English and Spanish, a mental health toolkit for schools, a page dedicated to the latest mental health research, as well as a variety of events throughout the year.

Spark the Change's Pro Bono Mental Health Program connects volunteer therapists, counselors and other professionals with low-income Coloradans who are in need of the help. Call 1-844-380-6355 and if you qualify, you'll be matched with a counselor.

Using this link, you can find the community mental health center nearest to you. All of the centers accept Medicaid, and most have sliding payment options for those who do not have insurance.

Take a mental health screening to determine whether you are experiencing the symptoms of a mental health condition.

Their mission is to make it easier for people to connect with licensed and local therapists or psychiatrists who are available for in-person or online video sessions and accept health insurance.

In most cases, a person can match with a therapist and schedule the first appointment within just seven days.

For more information, or to find a therapist that’s right for you visit sondermind.com or call 844-256-5642.

Substance Abuse

Find meetings throughout Colorado as well as information about the program and other services and events put on by AA.

A division of UCHealth, CeDAR offers 30- to 120-day residential treatment programs, outpatient treatment programs, medically supervised detox programs and recovery management.

Family addiction and mental health care includes family and individual case management, group counseling and individual counseling across the country. The Chronic Hope Institute offers free resources: videos, podcasts, etc. to help people on its website.

The Substance Abuse Treatment, Education and Prevention Program was established specifically to help teens and young adults from 11 to 24 years of age. It offers a 12-week outpatient program on the campus of Denver Health and in several Denver Public Schools.

Denver Women's Recovery helps women overcome addiction and find healing for mental health issues with outpatient treatment that combines trauma-informed care with clinical treatment. Call 833-754-0554 for information.

Foundry Treatment Center is a 48-acre ranch that provides natural stimulation of mind and body. Staff members who are experts in their fields provide guidance to rebuild physically, mentally and spiritually. Call 844-979-3993 for information.

Mountain Springs provides inpatient rehabilitation center in a serene and relaxing environment near Colorado Springs. They offer flexible lengths of stays, on-site detox, multiple types and styles of treatment and support after you leave.

Northpoint has an addiction inpatient treatment program for co-occurring mental health disorders plus continuing care outpatient programs after patients finish the 28-day residential program to help them continue to learn tools to stay in sobriety. Call 970-671-6333 for information.

This treatment center offers outpatient rehab services for teens and young adults struggling with substance abuse and their families. They have locations in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Cascade.

This center offers holistic programs to treat the physical, emotional, spiritual and psychosocial aspects of alcoholism and addiction. It offers both a long-term residential program and a short-term inpatient program. Call 303-321-2533, or collect at 303-339-3860, for more information.

SAMHSA is a free, confidential, 24/7 365-days-a-year treatment referral and information service in English and Spanish for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance-use disorders. The hotline's number is 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889.

Eating Disorders

Call 1-800-931-2237 for support, resources or treatment options for you or a loved one. You can also chat online or text "NEDA" to 741741. The National Eating Disorder website has resources on where to find treatment, tips on how to help and options for support.

You can find free support groups around Colorado, workshops, classes, information about different eating disorders, mentors and other local resources on the Eating Disorder Foundation website. They also welcome informal drop-in visits for those who just want to talk to someone at their headquarters building in Denver.

Dr. Jennifer Gaudiani is a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and runs an outpatient clinic in Denver where she works with adolescents and adults to work through any complicated food issues.

Registered dietitians at UCHealth can help with nutrition screening, individualized consultations, education and support to help make positive and realistic changes to help overcome eating disorders. Contact your physician to get a referral.

Learn about the signs and symptoms of an eating disorder, people who are at risk, and some of the options for treatment. You can also download free booklets, videos and research and review and sign up for clinical trials.

Gambling

A community for those who want to stop compulsive gambling. There are free meetings throughout Colorado and Wyoming. You can also call their hotline at 1-855-222-5524.

The PGCC has a confidential hotline at 1-800-522-4700, professional counseling and support groups for gamblers and their families. The goal is to increase awareness, provide treatment, research and educate about problem gambling.

Gam-Anon is an international organization dedicated to supporting those whose lives have been affected by the gambling problem of someone else. Their website provides tips and answers for those who are in this situation. They also host support group meetings around the state.