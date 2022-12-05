The First Step: Matt

9NEWS reporter Matt Jablow lost his wife in 2015 and talks about his struggles with mental health and how he sought treatment.

DENVER — Life is tough, and we all could use a little help now and then, but sometimes taking the first step is the hardest part.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, a few 9NEWS anchors and reporters are opening up on how they began their own personal mental health journey.

9NEWS Crime and Justice reporter Matt Jablow was working in Baltimore when, on a family vacation in Italy, Ronna, his wife of nearly 20 years, was diagnosed with lung cancer, despite the fact that she exercised regularly and never smoked.

Ronna died two years later, in September of 2015.

Matt was devastated, and that feeling of loss was overwhelming. He realized he needed help and reached out to friends, loved ones, and a therapist to help him work through the grief and process his emotions.

He credits his friends, family and therapy with helping him get through the most difficult time of his life.

Matt still deals with his grief to this day and misses his wife immensely, but he’s happy he took the First Step towards his mental health journey in order to find a way to continue on with his life.

We encourage you to watch, to share, and to join the conversation as we take 'The First Step'. Please visit 9NEWS.com/MentalHealth for more.