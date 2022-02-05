COLab hosting discussion on mental health in Colorado

9NEWS will livestream the panel discussion scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — 9NEWS will livestream a panel discussion focusing on mental health hosted by the Colorado News Collaborative (COLab) in collaboration with Colorado Public Radio (CPR) on May 17.

The statewide conversation will focus on mental health care reforms and address Coloradans' questions about the state's mental health safety net system.

The discussion will be held at the Buell Public Media Center, located at 21010 Arapahoe St. in Denver. Anyone who would like to attend can register online.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for appetizers and beverages. The discussion is scheduled to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

9NEWS will livestream the discussion in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

COLab journalist Susan Greene will moderate the panel, which will include the following speakers:

Dr. Carl Clark, president and CEO of Mental Health Center of Denver

Russell Goodman, a Coloradan with his own mental health challenges and father of a child who has been denied care

Ben Markus, investigative reporter for Colorado Public Radio

Dr. Morgan Medlock, behavioral health commissioner for the State of Colorado

Tamara Pogue, Summit County commissioner

Lauren Snyder, vice president of Government Affairs for Mental Health Colorado

The event builds on reporting from Greene’s investigative series, On Edge, produced in partnership with dozens of Colorado news media outlets including 9NEWS.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.