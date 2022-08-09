3-story mental health facility being built in the heart of the Rockies

Vail Health is set to start construction on the Precourt Healing Center designed to offer services to people living in the mountains.

EDWARDS, Colo. — In Edwards, Sally Welsh with Vail Health says construction will soon start on a new three-story mental health center designed for children and adults.

"This is going to be a new 50,000 square-foot, 28-bed inpatient facility with 14 beds dedicated to adolescents 12 years and older, and 14 beds dedicated to adults," said Welsh.

It will be located on what’s now a parking lot right off I-70 in a spot people looking for care now have to drive hours to find.

“This facility will reduce the need for our community members to travel over two hours to seek this kind of care,” said Welsh.

Work will start in the fall and go until the spring of 2025, and while there will be a number of mental health services offered, the focus will be on suicide prevention.

“This facility will offer a multitude of behavioral health services, and crisis care will be the number one priority,” said Welsh.

