Colorado sports team takes social media break

The Major League Soccer club said its committed to "changing the stigmatized culture around mental health."

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will be taking a break from social media.

The Commerce City-based Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced Monday it will be "stepping away" from its social media accounts until Saturday.

"It's important to take mental health breaks," the Rapids tweeted. "As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, we will be stepping away from our social accounts for the week and be back online Saturday."

"When it comes to mental health, small actions can make big impacts. As part of our club's commitment to changing the stigmatized culture around mental health, we are stepping away from our social accounts for the week. We'll be back online Saturday to cover our game against L.A. Galaxy," the club posted.

The Rapids (1-3-6) next play Saturday at 8:30 p.m. against the Los Angeles Galaxy (1-5-3) at Dignity Health Park in Carson, Calif.

