Safe2Tell receiving more tips than last school year

The program received more than 2,100 tips in September – that's up more than 100% from Sept. 2020, when most schools were doing remote learning.

More tips aren't necessarily a bad thing. They can help teachers and schools understand more of what's happening.

Safe2Tell received the most tips about suicide threats.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said he hopes that will open some conversations between parents and their kids.

"It's important to recognize the stresses, the strains, that young people in particular are feeling," Weiser said. "It's important to families to focus on the fact that mental health means so much. The number one cause of death between 12 and 24 years old is suicide. So what families can do is open up conversations. Find space to ask 'Are you okay? How is it being back in school?'"

Tips so far this school year are up 75% from the previous school year, when many schools were doing remote learning.

To make a report, call 1-877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

