State mental health hospital needs more nurses to meet demand

This month the hospital in Pueblo reopened 39 mental health beds. The state says it needs to open 60 more.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Hundreds of people who aren't well enough to stand trial are sitting in county jails waiting for treatment. There's not enough room at the state mental health hospital in Pueblo for everyone who needs care. Now they're opening 39 new beds. These beds will allow the hospital to serve about 120 more Coloradans per year.

"At a time when about 460 Coloradans are waiting in jail for an inpatient hospital bed, every bed counts in our ability to get people the services they need instead of languishing in jail," said Leora Joseph, director of the Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital in Pueblo closed three and a half units, a total of 94 beds, because of outbreaks and the nationwide healthcare worker shortage.

Hiring since then has been a challenge. Joseph said the hospitals only hired four people in 2022.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) began offering hiring packages that included bonuses up to $14,000 and 5% pay increases.

They went from four hires in 2022 to 20 new nurses since March of this year.

"When they are so severely mentally ill that they cannot participate in their trial, the entire justice system comes to a stop," she said. "Victims aren't able to have their day in court."

Staffing is the biggest reason the hospital cannot open more beds. Joseph said they need 60 more beds to meet the demand. The average wait time right now to get this treatment is 100 days, and some people wait closer to a year.

"This is a serious problem. This is a constitutional problem. It is a problem that affects the justice system," she said.

According to Joseph, the state hospital needs to hire 170 nurses to open the remaining 60 beds.

CDHS has been under the oversight of a federal consent decree, a legal agreement, since 2019 for failure to provide competency evaluations in a timely manner.

"The state is being fined 12 million dollars a year because of our inability to comply with getting all of these patients into hospital beds," she said.