Unpacking Perfect: Brandon Bolden

Brandon Bolden recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness.

COLORADO, USA — Brandon Bolden understands that nobody is perfect. Through his mental wellness journey, he pushed aside the ideals of perfection and learned the importance of accepting his imperfections.

Brandon recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness and why therapy helped him through some of the roughest times of his life.

Unpacking Perfect is a sponsored series about the human chase for perfection being produced by 9NEWS in partnership with Aurora Mental Health Center. The series is about self-worth, and both the comforts and perils of comparison.

Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. This series looks at people coming to terms with the idea of perfection, the realities of imperfection, and learning to find strength from it all.

Brandon found his home in Denver in 2017 in pursuit of becoming a licensed marriage and family therapist. He credits his older brother and mentor for teaching him to “take every opportunity with a grain of salt” and find paths that lead to evolution and growth.

Since landing in Denver, he has partnered with community and private practice organizations to provide therapy for marginalized populations and men across Colorado. In his free time, Brandon enjoys producing music, competing in intramural sports, and quality time with his dog, Olive.

