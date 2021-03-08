Unpacking Perfect: Jill Cain

Jill Cain recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share her story of mental wellness.

COLORADO, USA — Jill Cain, a heart patient and proud member of the LGBTQ community, is at a point in her life where she wears her uniqueness as a badge of honor. But that wasn’t always the case.

While Jill didn’t officially come out until she was 26, she always knew she was different from everyone else. It wasn’t until she began therapy that she learned how to live her life authentically and find her own way to happiness.

She recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share her story of mental wellness.

Unpacking Perfect is a series about the human chase for perfection being produced in partnership by 9NEWS and SonderMind. The sponsored series is about self-worth, and both the comforts and perils of comparison. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. This series looks at people coming to terms with the idea of perfection, the realities of imperfection, and learning to find strength from it all.

Call SonderMind at (720) 807-8001.

Jill Cain was born and raised in Texas. However, she is now proud to call Denver home. As a toddler, she was diagnosed with complete heart block and received her first pacemaker at the age of 18-months. Her childhood was spent in dance classes and acting in community theater. During high school, she discovered what she wanted to do with her life – work in advertising and marketing. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, she began her career on the agency-side of the business but now works on the content-side of the business.