Meet former MMA Fighter And Coach Eliot Marshall

Former MMA Fighter and current coach Eliot Marshall opens up about his fight with anxiety, depression and how finding your power can help save your life.

COLORADO, USA — Eliot Marshall is a former professional mixed martial artist and a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt under Amal Easton. Coming through BJJ’s belt system Eliot was a prolific competitor, becoming the first American to earn IBJJF Pan American titles as a blue, purple and brown belt.

It was also while climbing the ranks of BJJ that Eliot decided to enter the world of mixed martial arts in 2006, eventually competing in The Ultimate Fighter and then signing for the UFC, the most prestigious MMA promotion in the world.

In 2011, after a few ups and downs with his MMA career, Marshalldecided to hang up his gloves and open Easton Training Center in Denver along with his coach Amal Easton.

In addition to being the co-owner and head instructor at Easton Training Center, Eliot became the head coach of Elevation Fight Team, one of the country's most highly regarded MMA teams. Despite his success as a business owner and coach, in the summer of 2015 Eliot suffered through a bout of severe anxiety, insomnia and depression, which he hadn't experienced since his adolescence.

Relying on support from his friends and family in conjunction with on-going therapy, Eliot has been able to overcome his anxiety and now seeks to help others who may be suffering from a similar affliction.

Eliot returned to the BJJ competition scene in 2016 and began tallying wins against some of the best jiu-jitsu competitors in the world while donating his entire purse to help Easton students, who might be struggling with anxiety or depression, receive the care and therapy they otherwise couldn't afford.

