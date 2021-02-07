Unpacking Perfect: Michelle Roche

Through her mental wellness journey, Michelle has pushed aside the ideals of perfection and learned the importance of accepting her imperfections.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado business owner, Michelle Roche, talks about her mental health journey and why she believes therapy is the best gift anyone can give themselves.

Michelle Roche, an advertising and branding consultant and mother of two, understands that nobody is perfect. Through her mental wellness journey, Michelle has pushed aside the ideals of perfection and learned the importance of accepting her imperfections.

She recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share her story of mental wellness.

Michelle Roche moved to Denver, Colorado in search of adventure after graduating from the University of Massachusetts in 1989 and soon began a life-long career in advertising and brand development. She now owns a small brand consultancy, Roche Brand Advisors, focused on helping brands make meaningful social impact. She is the proud Mom of two beautiful boys, Ian, 23 and Cole, mentioned in her story, who died at the age of 14 in 2016. She does her best to honor Cole's sage advice; "to live like a wet sponge!" by living every messy moment, trying new things, loving large and remembering that every day is a gift.