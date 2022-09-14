Unpacking Perfect: Shauna Eckert

Shauna recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share her story of mental wellness, and how she has pushed aside the ideals of perfection.

COLORADO, USA — Shauna Eckert is a Colorado resident, Caretaker and mother of two. At a young age, she was faced with the unexpected – a violent sexual crime that resulted in a child, whom she continues to proudly raise. Shauna opens up to talk about her journey with mental health and why she believes therapy changed her life.

After struggling for many years, assuming the blame and growing to hate herself, Shauna sought out help. To her, therapy is an outlet that helped her regain confidence, take back control in her life and learn acceptance. She now happily raises her two children and gives back to her community through her career.

Shauna Eckert sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share her story of mental wellness on how she pushed aside the ideals of perfection and learned the importance of accepting her imperfections.

