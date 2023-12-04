Unpacking Perfect: Darian Simon

Darian recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness, and how he has pushed aside the ideals of perfection.

COLORADO, USA — For Darian Simon, the term ‘gun violence’ hits more personally than most can imagine. As a victim and survivor of a Denver neighborhood shooting, he had to witness the tragic loss of a loved one while also having to endure an extensive journey of physical recovery. However, it is learning how to cope with the mental effects of this heartbreak that will last him a lifetime.

Darian Simon sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness on how he pushed aside the ideals of perfection, discovered the mental health help he needed, and learned a great way of living through his service to others.

Unpacking Perfect is a sponsored series about the human chase for perfection being produced by 9NEWS in partnership with Aurora Mental Health & Recovery. The series is about self-worth, and both the comforts and perils of comparison. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. This series looks at people coming to terms with the idea of perfection, the realities of imperfection, and learning to find strength from it all.

Simon is the co-founder of the clothing brand Be a Good Person (BAGP), and since 2015 has made it his life’s goal to create a positive community through his sustainable attire by spreading kindness and love. According to the company’s website mission page, the goal is to be a communal force for good in the world by leaving an encouraging impact and continuing to inspire a refreshed and optimistic outlook for the future.

Simon’s life-altering gun crime encounter left him defeated physically, but especially in the years after in his emotional processing. It was only after seeking the help of a behavioral therapist that he realized how to overcome the anger, sadness, and PTSD that hit once the physical pain had passed. Learning to no long disassociate from these emotions, but instead focus on one thing at a time to change made all the difference in his battle toward healing. Realizing perfection was this idea that everyone wants to attain, but realistically no one understands because of its impossibility provided him with the mental tools to evolve and move forward.

“I want to be this malleable object that can squeeze through small spaces I don’t want to be just this big rock trying to create room… Be alive! Go use your voice. Go be great! I’ve spent every day since then surviving by choice,” he remarked.

Nowadays his clothing brand is more than just a message, but is also a movement to make a difference. They have been able to donate $1.3 million to Make-A-Wish Foundation and donated over 250,000 meals to No Kid Hungry, Simon personally has gone to Flint, Michigan to pass out clean water, and they continue to find areas in the community where their love and outreach can be present.

“After looking at the message every day, I still ask myself, what does ‘Be a Good Person’ mean to me? It means not letting yourself be hardened when you feel soft by things that would naturally harden you.”

AURORA MENTAL HEALTH & RECOVERY

Aurora Mental Health & Recovery Centers offers services to address a wide range of mental health conditions. Individuals and families rely on us to help them cope with a variety of challenges. Our staff of physicians, nurses, psychologists, therapists, and peers works with all age groups, from children to seniors.