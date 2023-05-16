Unpacking Perfect: Glen Alison

Glen recently sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness, and how he has pushed aside the ideals of perfection.

COLORADO, USA — Our surrounding community is the world that opens the door to feeling loved and supported. When an unexpected tragedy occurs, we often feel alone in our heartache and unsure of where to turn in that isolation. A community can come in many different packages from a shared faith to a warm neighborhood, and for Glen Alison it is found through his journey of counseling, journaling, and brotherhood that provides him with that continued sense of hope and ongoing support system.

For Alison and his wife, the unthinkable happened when they lost not just one but twin sons through a miscarriage. Some years later, they experienced yet another devastation when they lost their 6-year-old daughter in her sleep one night. The unbearable feeling of child loss was life changing. There is no amount of empathy that can fully measure the understanding of a parent’s pain, and Alison knew the only thing he could do was find ways to cope.

Glen Alison sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness on how he pushed aside the ideals of perfection, discovered the mental health help he needed, and learned a great way of living through his service to others.

“I think sometimes we get wrapped up in what we think the ideal life should be, and then we find that we are experiencing real life and humanity and relationships and it never goes the way you planned,” said Alison.

After being led to journal through some of his counseling, Alison realized that it was a great tool to organize and recognize his thoughts through his experiences so that he is able to communicate them in a more clarifying way. To be able to process his emotions in this way has ultimately allowed the vulnerability necessary to lighten the load of his heartbreaks and be there for others. Through it all, he can even find gratitude in his journey because of the small groups he has found and the brother-like friends he has made all while being able to share his wins and battles in a way he did not have before.

“The challenges we see in life, if we open ourselves up and allow ourselves to be vulnerable it is going to make the journey easier,” he commented.

Life will never be what we expect from it, and it is our mindset that creates the life we live. Alison and his wife are beautiful examples of surviving defeating circumstances and choosing to live empowered and full of love in spite of it all.

