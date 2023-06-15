Unpacking Perfect: Johnny Landis and Family

Johnny Landis and his family sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness on how he pushed aside the ideals of perfection.

COLORADO, USA — Life can change in an instant. This is a jarring notion that we are often reminded of in movies, books, and even the news, but we seldom think of it from a personal perspective. For Johnny Landis and his family, this unforgiving reality came true during his freshman year at college.

As a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, Landis was enjoying time with friends when he fell off a landing with no railing. A fraternity brother came to his rescue with CPR and stabilized his head, but once arriving at the hospital by Flight for Life he was not even considered alive. For his family, the full capacity of understanding turned to panic when they realized his fall was much more than just a broken bone.

Johnny Landis and his family sat down with 9NEWS and Unpacking Perfect to share his story of mental wellness on how he pushed aside the ideals of perfection, discovered the mental health help he needed, and learned a great way of living through his service to others.

The first 24 hours after his tragedy were full of finding solace and saying goodbyes. Then the tides of hope quickly changed when he squeezed the hand of his nurse. The Landis family clung to the miracle of this strength and were told he needed to exhibit another purposeful command in order for things to turn. Johnny beat the odds again, and within another 24 hours through all the pain and medication, he mustered up the strength to give a thumbs up.

And in the words of his father, “That changed everything.”

With over six months in ICU, the Landis family not only fought for the survival of their son and family unit, but also adjusted to a new dynamic, and recognized the strength and tenacity of the mental fortitude necessary in times like these. Their foundation of love was only made stouter through it all, and each one gained a newfound respect and gratitude for the staff and facilities of Denver Health as well as the support of their friends and family.

“My family always says I’m so positive and I have been throughout my recovery. It puts life into perspective, don’t worry about the small things- just take every moment as it comes,” exclaims Johnny.

Life gives all of us journeys with winding roads and uphill battles at times, but Johnny and his family have been able to find encouragement and an even bigger understanding of devotion to one another and their community through this experience. This has given them the opportunity to value each day for the joys it has instead of chasing perfection. At the end of the day, Johnny’s bright outlook and determination in spite of it all is an example that any of us could use.

“Is there such thing as perfect or is it really just doing our best every day to be the best version of ourselves? If that is perfection, then that is what Johnny is doing every day, he is constantly working to be the best version of himself.”

