What is perfection? Unpacking the desire to be perfect

The sponsored series is about self-worth, and both the comforts and perils of comparison.

COLORADO, USA — What is perfection? We all try to chase it but does it even exist?

Unpacking Perfect: Stories of Colorado Mental Wellness is a series about the human chase for perfection being produced in partnership between 9NEWS and SonderMind, a leader in mental and behavioral health.

Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. This series looks at people coming to terms with the idea of perfection, the realities of imperfection, and learning to find strength from it all.

From a professional fighter who has dealt with anxiety and depression to a mother who has persisted despite tragically losing a teenage child, Unpacking Perfect will be continually updated with new stories and unique journeys.

We encourage you to watch, share, and join the conversation of Unpacking Perfect: Stories of Colorado Mental Wellness.﻿

