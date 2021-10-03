x
Mental Health

Veterinarian spreads awareness to prevent suicides within her profession

2018 CDC report showed suicide rates three times higher for women, two times higher for men working as vets.

AURORA, Colo. — How things appear on the outside for Dr. Donna Clayton-Lee and other veterinarians doesn't always match up with what she said is happening on the inside.

"What I think the general public doesn't know is that it is an issue and it's something that just doesn't get spoken about," Dr. Clayton-Lee said.

The issue is suicide. 

In 2018, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a report stating that suicide rates for veterinarians are three times higher in women and two times higher in men compared to the general population.

"I think there's definitely a stigma about you know, getting help. We're doctors. We're supposed to be able to fix things. We're not supposed to be broken," Clayton-Lee said.

But, vets across the state deal with cases of animal abuse which Clayton-Lee said can be tough.

"I had a patient where a problem is completely fixable and they didn't want to spend any money," Clayton-Lee said. "They didn't care about this animal and he was like I can shoot it out back."

Clayton-Lee said dealing with putting pets down is difficult, too.

"And, then I have to go on to the next appointment and you know put on a whole new face and pretend like nothing happened and that is unique to our profession," Clayton-Lee said.

She said veterinarians often deal with financial hardships, pet owners who get upset and self-doubt.

"For some reason, they feel like they're not enough and then we think, are they the ones hurting our patients?" Clayton-Lee said. "That in itself just does all the damage."

Clayton-Lee and her husband foster dogs to feel like they're helping out and giving back. She turns to a website called "Not One More Vet" which offers support and resources for struggling veterinarians.

"I think what it comes down to is being kind to one another," Clayton-Lee said.

She wants to fight for the health of her profession and her passion.

"I told my Dad when I was eight that I wanted to be a vet and I never looked back," Clayton-Lee said.

She wants to look forward and see something better for doctors, who at times may need care themselves.

"Right now, I think there just needs to be change and it starts with awareness," Clayton-Lee said. 

If you need help or know someone who needs it, you can contact Colorado Crisis Services. The 24-hour Help Line is 844-493-8255. You can text "TALK" to 38255. You can also click here: https://coloradocrisisservices.org/

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

