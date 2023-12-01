3rd Denver-area library closes after meth contamination

Testing indicated elevated levels of methamphetamine contamination requiring professional decontamination.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A third Colorado library has closed after findings of methamphetamine contamination.

The City of Littleton closed Bemis Public Library on Wednesday after testing revealed elevated levels of meth contamination in the main floor women’s and men’s bathroom exhaust fans, and in the lower-level family bathroom.

The city said further testing will be conducted throughout the entire building and the library's restrooms require professional decontamination.

In a news release, the city said it will be working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Arapahoe County Public Health (ACPH) for guidance in remediation and cleaning.

"The safety of our employees and library patrons is our first priority," Littleton City Manager Jim Becklenberg said. "According to our partners at Arapahoe County Public Health, health risks to the public are considered low but we want to make sure our building is as safe as can be before we reopen it."

The testing for meth contamination inside Bemis Public Library was conducted following the recent closures of libraries in Boulder and Englewood.

