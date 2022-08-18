Colorado health officials to give monkeypox, COVID update

Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment officials are scheduled to speak just after noon on Thursday.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on monkeypox and COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

Speakers will include Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response Director Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Denver Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Connie Price.

Monkeypox

The federal government declared a public health emergency on Aug. 5 to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 13,517 confirmed cases nationwide, including 155 in Colorado.

The announcement freed up money and other resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

On Aug. 9, U.S. health officials authorized a new monkeypox vaccination strategy designed to stretch limited supplies by allowing health professionals to vaccinate up to five people — instead of one — with each vial.

The so-called dose-sparing approach also calls for administering the Jynneos vaccine with an injection just under the skin rather than into deeper tissue — a practice that may rev up the immune system better. Recipients would still get two shots spaced four weeks apart.

The highly unusual step is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S. currently lacks the supplies needed to vaccinate everyone seeking protection from the rapidly spreading virus.

COVID-19

A total of 77.8% of Colorado's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 69.9% is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Statewide, there were 236 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Aug. 16, and there have been an average of 992 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations are a key metric for health officials since they indicate whether the healthcare system is being overwhelmed by the virus. Since vaccines have become widely available, doctors have said the vast majority of new COVID-19 hospitalizations are people who have not received a shot.

