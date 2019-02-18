DENVER — February is American Heart Month and throughout it, we're sharing stories of patients with different types of heart conditions, their families and the healthcare teams who are caring for them.

Monday morning, we spoke with Colleen Carlson, who discussed the realities of being a caregiver for her 12-year old daughter Tess, who has a heart condition.

> Watch the video above to hear about Carlson's experience.

Tess was born naturally and had no known medical issues until her pediatrician noticed a heart murmur when she was 3 years old. Carlson took her to see the pediatric cardiologist, who diagnosed her with coarctation of the aorta.

Coarctation is a narrowing of the aorta, a large blood vessel that takes oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body. Since her diagnosis, Tess had a surgical repair of the heart, but also had other psychiatric, behavioral, physical and developmental delays.

Taking care of a child with a congenital heart defect (CHD) can be very challenging.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association has many resources for patients and their caregivers.

Visit this site for additional support, or for more information and to connect with others who are also going through similar situations.

Follow 9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson on Facebook and Twitter. Have a medical question or health topic idea? Email Dr. Comilla at comilla.sasson@9news.com