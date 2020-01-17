LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Nearly four months ago, Candice Nelson and her husband Steve Nelson put their two daughters to bed.

Less than an hour later. 16 months old Vail Nelson was found unresponsive – she had passed away.

"All attempts at reviving her were made, but were unsuccessful," the Nelson family's blog says.

The medical examiner classified her death as SUDC, sudden unexplained death in children. SUDC affects children ages 1-17 but is most common among children ages 1-5.

After losing her child so suddenly, Candice Nelson started searching for answers. Little is known about SUDC and there is limited research. Candice Nelson intends to raise awareness and help other families. She has started a nonprofit in her daughter’s memory. To learn more go to thevailproject.com or sudc.org.

