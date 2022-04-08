4 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Boulder County

Four residents of Boulder County tested positive for monkeypox – adding to the 80 reported cases of the virus in Colorado as of Aug. 8.

BOULDER, Colo. — Four people in Boulder County have tested positive for the monkeypox virus –adding to the 80 Colorado cases reported since Aug. 8 by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The rare monkeypox virus does not spread easily through casual contact, but transmission can occur through contact of infectious sores, bodily fluids or contaminated items like clothing and bedding or through respiratory droplets associated with face-to-face contact.

“It’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have been exposed or have symptoms,” said Dr. Lexi Nolen, acting executive director at Boulder County Public Health (BCPH).

Anyone is vulnerable to monkeypox – follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus:

Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Minimize skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores.

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that have been in direct contact with someone with monkeypox.

Reach out to a healthcare provider if you develop symptoms, as early recognition and testing can help prevent further transmission.

If you have symptoms of monkeypox or suspect you have contracted the virus, contact your doctor as soon as possible. BCPH recommended avoiding close contact with others, wearing a mask, covering any skin lesions or sores and notifying the healthcare provider before you arrive for care.

In a news release, BCPH said it is closely monitoring the situation and working with state and local partners to implement a response plan – and "working with community partners including Beacon Center for Infectious Diseases, Boulder County AIDS Project, Out Boulder County, El Centro Amistad, and the Center for People with Disabilities to ensure testing and access to vaccines."

A virtual info Zoom session will be co-hosted by BCPH, Boulder County Aids Project, Out Boulder County and the Center for People with Disabilities on Wednesday, Aug. 10 to share information on the monkeypox virus, transmission, and treatment. Register to attend.

Because of a limited federal supply of the Jynneos vaccine, CDPHE is prioritizing access to the vaccine to anyone who believes they have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days, men aged 18 years and older who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

