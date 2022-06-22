WATCH LIVE: 5 monkeypox cases reported in Colorado, health officials to give update

None of the cases in the state have led to hospitalizations, and the risk to the general public is low, the state health department said.

DENVER — Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the presence of monkeypox in the state Wednesday morning.

Five cases of monkeypox have been reported in the state but no hospitalizations, and the risk to the general public remains low, according to CDPHE.

Overall, there have been 113 cases reported in 21 states and Washington, D.C., and more than 2,500 cases in 37 total countries.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Scott Bookman, response director for the Division of Disease Control and Public Health, will answer questions they have been receiving on monkeypox.

Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert, said last month she doesn’t expect it to turn into another pandemic, but she acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.

“At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic,” she said. “We are concerned that individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don’t have the information they need to protect themselves.”

Monkeypox is known to spread when there is close physical contact with an infected person, their clothing or bedsheets.

Lewis said it’s unknown whether monkeypox is being transmitted by sex or just the close contact between people engaging in sexual activity and described the threat to the general population as “low.”

She warned that among the current cases, there is a higher proportion of people with lesions that are more concentrated in the genital region and sometimes nearly impossible to see.

“You may have these lesions for two to four weeks, (and) they may not be visible to others, but you may still be infectious," she said.

