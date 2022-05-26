First presumptive case of monkeypox detected in Colorado

CDPHE said the patient is a young man who recently traveled to Canada.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — State health officials have announced Colorado's first presumptive case of monkeypox.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the young man who contracted the virus had recently traveled to Canada, where there is an outbreak.

CDPHE said in a release that the patient is cooperating with state and local epidemiologists, who are investigating and notifying people who may have been exposed.

>VIDEO ABOVE: 9Health expert Dr. Payal Kohli explains the basics of monkeypox

The man is isolating at his home and his condition is improving, the release said.

The case still needs to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently no other presumptive positive monkeypox cases in Colorado, according to CDPHE.

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to the public is low, but we also want them to know of the symptoms so that we can catch other cases as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for CDPHE. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of the CDC, local public health agencies, and health care providers in learning about, treating, and investigating this case.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion, according to CDPHE. A rash typically develops within one to three days of the onset of fever, often beginning on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. In recent cases, CDPHE said, the rash often starts in the genital or perianal area. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days, but can range from less than five to 21 days. Most people recover within two to four weeks.

People can help prevent the spread of monkeypox by avoiding close physical contact with people who have contracted it, CDPHE said, wearing a high-quality mask if they will be spending time in close contact with someone experiencing monkeypox symptoms and contacting a health care provider as soon as possible if they experience symptoms.

Two vaccines are available for the prevention of monkeypox, according to CDPHE, and Colorado is requesting vaccines from the federal government.

In addition to Canada, there are currently monkeypox outbreaks in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and other European countries, the release said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.