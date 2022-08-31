Colorado expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

CDPHE is also now administering second doses to people who received a first dose at least 28 days ago.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is opening appointments for second doses of the monkeypox vaccine and expanding the eligibility criteria for the shots.

CDPHE is now administering second doses to people who received a first dose at least 28 days ago. The state previously prioritized first doses to get early protection to as many high-risk people as possible using a limited supply of vaccines. They're now contacting people who received a first dose to inform them their second dose is now available.

CDPHE is also broadening the eligibility criteria for the vaccine. The following groups are now eligible:

Anyone who has had close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days.

Anyone who: Has had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days, or Has had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days, or Has had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur in the last 14 days, or Was diagnosed with gonorrhea or syphilis in the past three months, or Who already uses or is eligible for HIV PrEP (medication to prevent HIV, e.g. Truvada or Descovy or Apretude), or Who engages in commercial and/or transactional sex (e.g. sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs).

Anyone identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox.

CDPHE said they will continue to revisit the criteria for monkeypox vaccination, and more people may become eligible as supply from the federal government increases.

Coloradans who can get the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine can now use an online system to find and schedule appointments at many clinics statewide, including all state-run vaccine clinics.

The Google form that CDPHE had been using since June now redirects Coloradans seeking a vaccine appointment to that website, comassvax.org.

To date, more than 10,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine have been administered in Colorado, CDPHE said.

