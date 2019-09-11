LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Mental Health Partners (MHP) trauma-focused therapy program recently completed a full renovation of its Center of Excellence after receiving a $250,000 capital improvement grant from the Denver Foundation’s Colorado Health Access Fund.

Dr. Janine D'Anniballe, the director of Trauma Services at MHP in Lafayette, said the focus of the program is to help people who have been through a scary or overwhelming event.

"That could include veterans who have experienced trauma through combat, but more commonly for us, it’s people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, accidents of some kind, or even some medical related trauma," she said.

D'Anniballe said she believes a lot of people in the community would benefit from trauma-focused therapy.

"The need in our community for trauma-focused treatment is significant and increasing every day," she said. "Research shows 70% of the general population has experienced at least one traumatic event."

She said trauma is the underlying cause of many mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

D'Anniballe said the recent grant allowed them to revamp the center's space to be "trauma-informed."

"So the minute you walk in our suite, it’s warm, it’s welcoming and it communicates to clients that it’s safe here," said D'Anniballe. "We could have never done that without that grant money."

The renovated office includes separate waiting rooms for adults and children, a therapeutic playroom, new therapy offices, a spacious group room, a virtual reality room, a quiet room for clients and the Heart-Center Yoga Studio.

"We want to make sure people can afford this type of expert service even if their income is low," D'Anniballe said. "Effective trauma treatment shouldn’t just be for people with means. We need to provide this service for everyone who can benefit."

> Click/tap here to learn more about MHP's Moving Beyond Trauma program.

