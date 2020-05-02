SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo — Three cases of mumps have been reported among employees of Keystone Resort in Summit County, a spokesperson for Summit County Public Health (SCPH) said.

Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC).

“Keystone Resort has been fully cooperating and closely coordinating with Summit County Public Health to support affected employees and protect all staff and the public," said Sara Lopez, nursing manager for SCPH.

Public health officials said they believe there is minimal risk to members of the public who have had interaction with the ski area, and there is currently no known spread into the larger community. People may want to check their vaccine status to ensure they are protected against mumps.

Even so, they're asking people who have symptoms of mumps to consult with their health care provider or call Summit County Public Health at 970-668-9161.

In May 2019, at least six cases were reported in the same county among people who were associated with or employed by A Basin. At least 49 cases of mumps were reported in the Denver area in 2017 and last year numerous cases of mumps and chickenpox were reported at the GEO Center in Aurora which is run by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

An infected person can spread the virus in the following ways, according to the CDC:

Coughing, sneezing, or talking

Sharing items that may have saliva on them, such as water bottles or cups

Participating in close-contact activities with others, such as playing sports, dancing, or kissing

Touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others

The vaccine has drastically reduced mumps cases, however, outbreaks still occur, according to the CDC website. The outbreaks most commonly occur among groups of people who have prolonged, close contact.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 28, 2019, 48 states and the District of Columbia reported mumps infections in 3,474 people to the CDC. While that was about 1,200 cases more than 2018, it was far less than both 2016 and 2017 when more the 6,000 cases were reported in the U.S.

