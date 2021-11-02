Share your decision to be an organ donor for National Donor Day

Use National Donor Day on Feb. 14 to share the love and #StartTheConversation. Celebrate your heroic choice to save and heal lives through organ donation.

DENVER — Sunday isn't only Valentine's Day, it’s also National Donor Day.

Observed annually on Feb. 14, National Donor Day aims to raise awareness of the lifesaving benefits of organ, eye and tissue donation while reminding us of the importance of discussing the topic with loved ones.

Here in Colorado, there are over 2,500 patients on the waiting list to receive a lifesaving organ transplant, and thousands more could benefit from lifesaving and healing eye and tissue donations.

> Have a question about organ, eye and tissue donation? Give 9NEWS a call at 303-577-2080 to speak to a Donor Alliance Advocate for Life volunteer on Friday, Feb. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and save and heal more than 75 lives through eye and tissue donation, according to the Donor Alliance.

Set aside some time this National Donor Day to discuss organ, eye and tissue donation with your families. Sharing your decision to be a donor is one of the most important conversations you can have with loved ones.

Donate Life Colorado is asking Coloradans to #ShareTheLove and #StartTheConversation about organ donation. For 48 hours on Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13, Donate Life Colorado will offer a free coffee to those that share their decision with #StartTheConversation on its Facebook page.

> Above video: Woman's tattoo highlights organ donations and spreads awareness.

When you join the organ, eye and tissue registry in Colorado your decision to be a donor ultimately takes priority over your family’s preferences. Making the decision for yourself in advance, and then sharing it with your family will make it easier for them during a very difficult time.

Start the conversation by showing your loved ones the heart with a "Y" on your ID. This visible display of your decision to #ShareTheLove can transform lives. You can add the heart to your ID anytime online in Colorado and Wyoming.

You can learn more about the need for donation and how individuals can take action at DonorAlliance.org.

