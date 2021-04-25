New center in Aurora provides safe space for recovery community

ParadigmONE opened their doors in January to serve people recovering from addiction through fitness and wellness.

AURORA, Colo. — A new community center in Aurora hopes to connect people recovering from addiction through fitness and wellness. ParadigmONE opened their doors in January to promote sobriety in the community. Board Chairman Jess Kidd said the pandemic heightened the need for this kind of safe space.

"We have people that come in that will literally say, if this wasn’t here, I would be out using right now," said Kidd. "That sounds very extreme, but they show up at the door and they’re like it’s this or getting high."

ParadigmONE offers boxing, workout equipment, yoga, art recovery, and worship sessions every week. Since the nonprofit runs on donations and grants, Kidd said they've eliminated any financial barriers that would keep people from joining.

"Everyone deserves that type of opportunity," said Kidd. The nonprofit recently purchased a bus to help with community outreach. Kidd said they plan to visit homeless shelters and methadone clinics to reach community members who may not have reliable transportation.

The center also offers lessons in budgeting, life skills, and can help with job placement. Kidd hopes the center will help move conversations surrounding addiction and recovery forward.

"They’re people too, and yes, I think there’s such a stigma around addiction and this taboo, that they’re bad people and that’s not the case."

ParadigmONE allows walk-ins for any of their events and activities. Their scheduled events can be found here.

Kidd said the center provides a space to introduce people in recovery back into society without the pressure of feeling ashamed.

"There’s really nothing like it in general," she said, "this is a safe space for people to come to find fellowship, to box and feel strong and confident, and to find that community."

The organization can be reached at 720-709-1515.