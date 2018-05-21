Coloradan Bruce Magley had his first kidney taken out when he was 3 years old because of a tumor. Last April, his left kidney gave out too.

Now he goes to dialysis at least three times a week as he waits for a much-needed kidney.

Governor Hickenlooper signed the Living Donor bill into law this week. This bill creates a new tax credit that would cover 35 percent of the cost of paid time off for up to ten workdays.

It's meant to give some relief to businesses and to people waiting for organs like Magley.

Nearly 2,400 people in Colorado are on the waiting list for lifesaving organ transplants. Up to 96 percent of those waiting could receive an organ from a living donor.

If you would like more information on becoming a living donor, call 720-848-0855.

