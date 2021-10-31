New colonoscopy technology uses artificial intelligence to identify polyps

A doctor with Gastroenterology of the Rockies said the tech picks up on 14% more precancerous polyps than the average doctor does.

COLORADO, USA — The American Cancer Society recently lowered its recommended colon cancer screening age from 50 years old down to 45. Now, there's new technology in Colorado that can help with those screenings.

GI Genius uses artificial intelligence to identify colorectal polyps in colonoscopies. These polyps can eventually become colon cancer.

Dr. Ramu Raju with Gastroenterology of the Rockies said the tech picks up on 14% more of those precancerous polyps than the average doctor.

Colon cancer is the second-deadliest cancer in Colorado. That's why this technology is so important, Raju said.

"By removing the precursors to cancer, the polyps, which this new technology helps with, we significantly decrease your chances of ever getting colon cancer," he said.

Raju said Gastroenterology of the Rockies is now performing all of its colonoscopies with the GI Genius technology.

