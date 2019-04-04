DENVER — Families living with an autism diagnosis now have another resource: medical marijuana.

Governor Polis signed a bill into law on Tuesday that adds autism spectrum disorders to the list of medical conditions eligible for medical marijuana use.

Brittany Yarbrough has a 6-year-old son with autism, and said she believes this new law will save lives.

She shared her story with 9NEWS one day after the bill became law. You can watch that in the video player above.

