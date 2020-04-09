New Vail hospital will drastically reduce transportation time for critical patients

Just in time for the ski season, a new hospital in Vail will open with a rooftop feature designed to save lives by saving time in emergencies.

VAIL, Colo. — It’s been more than three decades since Vail Health expanded their hospital in Vail, but that is changing after work done over the last five years.

Chief Operating Officer Amandea Veit said they have been building a new hospital to add space and services, and to speed up emergency care.

“This is going to be a huge project for us,” said Veit. “We’re going to cut out some time for those really critical patients.”

To speed up the process, a new east wing of the hospital will have a rooftop helipad.

Currently, critical patients are flown into a helipad off Frontage Road, then loaded into an ambulance and driven to the hospital.

The whole process adds more than 30 minutes onto a trip to the emergency room,

“When you are in a critical situation, whether it’s a mom and baby being born to early, or a heart attack or anything else a major, 30 to 45 minutes is very critical,” said Veit.

With the new rooftop helipad patients, will be loaded into an elevator with direct access to a new, larger emergency room that’s also being built. A process that takes only minutes, which will potentially save a lot of lives.

The east wing project total cost is around $194 million. It will be open in November. Just in time for skiers, snowboarders or anyone else who might need emergency care.

“As much as people like to come to the mountains and play, sometimes they get hurt and we need to take care of them,” said Veit.