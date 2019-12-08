DENVER — An investigation found there was no connection between four cancer cases reported among staff members at Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU) and the classroom building where they worked, according to a release from the school.

Four employees of the university were diagnosed with three different types of cancer, and they all worked in the same immediate office area of the west classroom building, according to a letter sent from Larry Sampler, the vice president of administration and chief operations officer.

Three of those four people were diagnosed within the last six months, and health officials were looking into whether they were connected to the building in some way.

> Watch the video above for our original report on the cancer cases.

MSU Denver and Auraria Higher Education Center (AHEC) received test results from two independent companies and will share a summary of the findings at a town hall meeting Monday at 3 p.m.

RELATED: 4 cancer cases prompt environmental testing at MSU building

Based on visual observation, direct-reading meter monitoring and analytical results, the environmental parameters were within the typical ranges for occupied office buildings and well below the applicable regulatory limits.

A panel of campus leaders and health and environmental experts will answer questions from the audience at that town hall meeting at the King Center concert hall. The town hall meeting will also be live-streamed.

Since MSU Denver’s investigation is complete, any future feedback about Auraria Campus cancer concerns should be shared with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s state cancer registry by contacting their toxicology hotline at 303-692-2606 or CDPHE_ToxCall@state.co.us.

Current faculty and staff with questions or concerns can contact their supervisors, chairs or deans, or MSU Denver’s Office of Human Resources at 303-615-0009 or hrinquiry@msudenver.edu. Students can contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 303-615-0220 or deanofstudents@msudenver.edu.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS