AURORA, Colo. — No one who was exposed to the measles at Children's Hospital Colorado earlier this month has shown any symptoms of the disease, according to an update from the Tri-County Health Department.

On Dec. 12, three unvaccinated children from out of state who were visiting Colorado were hospitalized.

According to the health department, people who were at the hospital while the children were there or who were at Denver International Airport on Dec. 11 may have been exposed to measles.

On Tuesday, Jillian Jaskunas with the Tri-County Health Department said they identified 258 people who were possibly exposed at Children's Hospital.

None of those people have shown any measles symptoms up to this point, according to Jaskunas.

Of the 258 individuals identified, Jaskunas said 90 were pediatric patients and the rest were friends or family who visited the hospital. Jaskunas said only 20 of the 258 were considered "susceptible" to measles.

Measles symptoms can appear anytime within a 21-day window after exposure, according to Jaskunas. This means that anyone who was exposed on Dec. 12 would start showing symptoms by Jan. 2.

Measles symptoms include a fever of 101 degrees or higher, a runny nose, red eyes and coughing, the health department said.

A red, blotchy rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body two to four days after the first symptoms, the health department added.

For those who have questions about this incident or need general information about measles, you can contact CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for answers in English and Spanish.

