Nottingham Lake swim area closes due to E. coli levels

There is no swimming allowed during the closure and open water swim programs are cancelled.

AVON, Colorado — The Town of Avon has closed the swimming area at Nottingham Lake because of high E. Coli levels in the water.

The town said regular testing of the E. coli levels in the lake provided results above the recreational standard limit Thursday and the swimming area was closed.

If tests show the lake is back within a safe range for swimming, the lake's swimming area could be re-opened Wednesday, June 21.

The Town of Avon said no swimming will be allowed during the closure. Avon Recreation Center open water swim programs are cancelled through Tuesday, June 20, including the Dunk-N-Dash on Monday, June 19.

"Heavy rain, groundwater runoff and low oxygen levels in the lake are the suspected cause of this test result," the town said in a statement.

"The Town of Avon works closely with Eagle River Water & Sanitation District for regular water sample testing and with the State of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to operate within safety standards for natural swim areas."

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.