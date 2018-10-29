Every year, 795,000 people in the U.S. will have a stroke.

Monday is World Stroke Day, which brings awareness to the medical emergency that occurs when a part of the brain doesn’t get a blood flow or, in Keri Mahe’s case, bleeding happens in the brain itself.

Mahe joined us in the 9NEWS studio to talk about how her life changed on Nov. 3, 2016. Two years later, she’s still recovering. Watch the video above to hear her story.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association has more resources on its website for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

The biggest thing to remember is the acronym “F.A.S.T.” That means if your face is drooping, your arm is weak and you’re experiencing speech problems, it’s time to call 911.

