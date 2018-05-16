ENGLEWOOD - Sean Hall on Aug. 21, 2016 was trying to navigate his powered paraglider to a landing under windy conditions when it crashed into the ground at about 60 miles per hour.

Hall’s injuries were numerous. His left heel was shattered. His right femur was fractured. His pelvis broke into four pieces. His sacrum fused to his pelvis. He had internal injuries. His left radius was broken. He had fractures in his cranium. And he had multiple facial fractures.

He was rushed to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, one of the only Level 1 trauma centers in the region, where he underwent eight reconstructive surgeries and faced a five-week recovery.

“When the paramedics found him, they didn’t think he’d be anything more than a vegetable,” said Brian Thomas, vice president of trauma orthopedics at Swedish Medical Center. “His is the story that amazes us the most.”

Hall, now fully recovered, shared his story along with other trauma survivors at Swedish Medical Center Wednesday to celebrate National Trauma Survivor’s Day. National Trauma Survivor’s Day is meant to bring support to survivors and their caregivers.

“You all got to meet me on the worst day of my life,” Hall, 29, said, speaking to a room full of other survivors and many of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who helped save him. “To show up with compassion … when someone is on their death bed … it’s a selfless gift you give.”

Travis Brown, who is recovering from a head-on collision in February, said the hospital staff made all the difference in his recovery.

“It’s your hard work that got me here,” Brown said.

Several other former patients were also there to re-unite with the caregivers who played a role in their recoveries.

This is the first time Swedish Medical Center invited former patients to reunite with staff.

