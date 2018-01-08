KUSA — According to the Centers for Disease Control , approximately 600 people will die each year from extreme heat.

We tackle some of the things that happen to your body with the hot weather.

1) My hands and feet swell up in the heat? FACT

Blood vessels dilate with the heat, so it is true that your hands/feet swell up. Now if they stay swollen, seek medical attention, as that could be heart failure or a blood clot.

However, swelling should go down once you go into a cooler room/put your feet up. Or, consider wearing compression stockings too during the day to keep the blood moving.

2) We sleep better in the summertime? FICTION

Research shows that having the room be just a bit warmer can actually cause you to sleep less soundly. So, turn up that AC and/or fan and cool it off. Summer can be bad for your sleep with the longer days, more sunshine and the heat.

Room temperatures around 65 to 70 degrees may be the best temperature for most people.

3) Your response times/ability to do simple tasks slows down when the weather heats up? FACT

Forty four young, healthy adults were followed during a heat wave in Boston to see how their attention, response times and basic math skills changed.

Just living in a dorm with no air conditioning and a slightly higher temperature of 8 degrees more than their peers slowed down their math skills and response times by 13 percent. So it may be better to move to a cooler location at work or at home if you need to concentrate.

4) Living at altitude makes you better at acclimating to the heat? FICTION

Headed to the mountains? There is less atmospheric pressure and ultimately less oxygen that gets into your lungs. Although you can say you are altitude-training by doing your runs in the mountains, you are also putting your heart and lungs at higher stress levels as well.

With the lower available oxygen, your lungs and heart have to work harder to get oxygen-carrying blood cells (hemoglobin) throughout your body. Add in the heat, and now you are more likely to be dehydrated, which can make you even more prone to altitude sickness and heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Follow 9NEWS Medical Expert Dr. Comilla Sasson on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2018 KUSA-TV