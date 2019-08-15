WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The plague has been found in a prairie dog colony on private property in a southwest portion of the county, the Weld County Department of Health and Environment announced in a release.

The disease can spread through rodent and rabbit populations in a localized area – often resulting in mass animal “die-offs,” as was the case earlier this week at the prairie dog colony in rural Weld County, the health department said.

The risk of public exposure is low due to the colony being located on private property, according to the health department.

Plague is a serious bacterial disease that is spread to humans and other mammals by infected fleas

Prairie dogs are particularly sensitive to plague so infected fleas can very quickly eliminate a prairie dog colony.

"The sudden absence of prairie dogs where there once was an active colony could be a warning sign,” said Mark E. Wallace, MD, MPH. He is the executive director of the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Residents should protect themselves by keeping fleas off pets and using an insect repellent when working, playing or camping in areas where fleas may be present," he added.

Earlier this month, some prairie dog colonies at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal that tested positive for the plague prompted it to close to visitors. That closure is expected to remain in effect until at least Aug. 16.

RELATED: Rocky Mountain Arsenal remains closed after prairie dogs test positive for plague

Symptoms of plague include sudden onset of fever, headache, chills, weakness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. A person may get swollen, painful lymph nodes near the flea bite.

Plague is easily treatable with common antibiotics.The earlier a person seeks medical care and receives treatment, the better the chances for a full recovery. If plague goes untreated, severe disease and even death may occur.

Preventing plague

Avoid contact with all sick and dead rodents and rabbits. Look for the presence of blowflies or dead animal smell as evidence of animal die-offs.

Prairie dog colonies that suddenly are not active may also be due to plague activity in the area.

While doing outdoor activities treat pants, socks, shoe tops, arms and legs with insect repellents.

Keep your pets from roaming and hunting and talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product.

Sick pets should be examined promptly by a veterinarian.

DO NOT feed or entice any rodent or rabbit species into your yard, back porch, or patio. If you must dispose of a carcass wear gloves or use a shovel.

Eliminate rodent habitats, such as piles of lumber, broken cement, trash and weeds around your home, outbuildings, and cabins.

For questions related to plague or other diseases carried by animals or to report rodent colony die-offs, contact the Environmental Health Division at the Weld County Health Department, (970) 304-6415.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS