Person dies of plague in southern Colorado

The San Juan Basin Public Health Department is investigating how someone contracted plague in an area near the Colorado-New Mexico border.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — The San Juan Basin Public Health Department said lab testing confirms plague was associated with the death of a person in Archuleta County, along the Colorado-New Mexico border.

"On behalf of all of us at SJBPH, our hearts go out to the family while we work with [the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment] to conduct a thorough investigation to keep residents safe,” Tiffany Switzer, Interim Executive Director of the San Juan Basin Public Health Department, said in a statement.

The state health department said 16 human cases of plague have been reported within the last 10 years, including three fatalities. The last fatality before this recent one was in 2021.

Dr. Natalie Marzec, CDPHE Zoonoses and One Health Program Manager, said most people who die from plague have another condition that makes them more prone to illness or makes it more difficult for them to recover.

Marzec manages surveillance of animal-related and vector-borne diseases for the state of Colorado. She said plague can be carried by any rodents, but it is often found in prairie dog colonies and spread through fleas that are infected with the plague bacteria.

"If plague comes through a prairie dog colony all of the prairie dogs, within a couple of days, you won’t see them anymore because they’ve died in their burrows. They’re very sensitive to plague," Marzec said.

She said people should be aware of silent prairie dog colonies and stay away, because the fleas can pass plague to humans.

"If you recently saw a lot of prairie dogs, they’ve suddenly gone silent, you went into that colony and investigated, which we don’t recommend you do, and if in three days you have a fever, it’s important to see a healthcare professional," Marzec said.

Marzec said high fever is a symptom of plague and will show within seven days of exposure. She said antibiotics are effective against plague, but people need to seek treatment immediately if they have a fever and believe they could've been exposed to plague.

She said stay away from rodents, don't sleep with your pets, don't let them go near prairie dog colonies, and keep pets' flea issues under control.

"People should be very careful about not approaching sick or dying wildlife," Marzec said.