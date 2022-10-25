Here's where you can get rid of unwanted medicine on Saturday

More than 14,300 pounds of unwanted medications were collected statewide in April.

COLORADO, USA — Do you have prescription drugs you don't take anymore? You can take them to the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

The event takes place twice a year (April/October) and aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

All locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arvada drop-off locations

King Soopers at 14967 Candelas Pkwy.

King Soopers at 6350 Sheridan Blvd.

Aurora drop-off locations

Pickens Tech Center main parking lot at 500 Airport Blvd.

Walgreens 10501 E. Colfax Ave.

Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center at 1700 N. Wheeling St.

Smoky Hill Library outside parking lot at 5430 S. Biscay Cir.

King Soopers at 25701 E. Smoky Hill Rd.

Walgreens at 15310 E. Colfax Ave.

UC Health University Hospital at 12605 E. 16th Ave.

Southlands ER at 6159 S. Southlands Pkwy

Medical Center of Aurora north parking lot next to the garage at 1501 S. Potomac St.

Fitzsimmons Building at 13001 E. 17th Pl.

Brighton drop-off locations

Brighton Police Dept. at 3401 E. Bromley Ln.

Broomfield drop-off locations

Broomfield Police Dept. at 7 Descombes Drive

Castle Rock drop-off locations

Castle Rock Police Department at 100 N. Perry St.

King Soopers at 5544 Promenade Pkwy

Centennial drop-off locations

Kaiser Permanente at 5555 E. Arapahoe Rd.

Centennial Medical Plaza outside parking lot at 14200 E. Arapahoe Rd.

Cherry Hills Village drop-off locations

Cherry Hills Village Police Dept. Joint Public Safety Facility at 2460 E. Quincy Ave.

Commerce City drop-off locations

King Soopers at 15051 E. 104th Ave.

Denver drop-off locations

District 1 - 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2 - 3921 Holly Street

District 3 - 1625 South University Boulevard

District 4 - 2100 South Clay Street

District 5 - 4685 Peoria Street

District 6 - 1566 Washington Street

Additional drop-off locations include the Rose Medical Center at 4567 E. 9th Avenue and at the following Denver King Soopers locations.

2810 North Quebec Street

10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard

18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard

Englewood drop-off locations

Swedish Hospital Main Lobby parking lot at 501 E. Hampden Ave.

Erie drop-off locations

Erie Police Department at 1000 Telleen Avenue

Evergreen drop-off locations

Marshdale Elementary School Roundabout at 26663 N. Turkey Creek Rd.

Elizabeth drop-off locations

Elizabeth Police Dept. at 425 S. Main St.

Walmart at 2100 Legacy Cir.

Fort Collins drop-off locations

Colorado State University Police at 750 Meridian Ave.

Fort Collins Police Dept. north parking lot at 2221 S. Timberline Rd.

Golden drop-off locations

Golden City Hall at 911 10th St.

Jefferson County Sheriff HQ lower parking lot at 200 Jefferson County Pkwy

Greeley drop-off locations

Greeley Police Dept. parking lot at 2875 W. 10th St.

Highlands Ranch drop-off locations

King Soopers parking lot at 4000 Red Cedar Dr.

Lafayette drop-off locations

Walmart NE corner of the parking lot at 745 N. US Hwy 287

Littleton drop-off locations

Littleton Center main parking lot at 2255 W. Berry Ave.

Douglas County Sheriff's office at 9250 Zotos Dr.

Dakota Ridge HS west parking lot at 13399 W. Coal Mine Ave.

Thornton drop-off locations

The Thornton Police Dept. has locations at:

13150 Quebec St.

9551 Civic Center Dr.

Westminster drop-off locations

Westminster Police Dept. lobby at 9110 Yates St.

For additional information on the program or other drop-off locations, click or tap here.

