health

Professionally managed short-term lodging now allowed at 50% capacity in Pitkin County

As Pitkin County moves into phase two of its reopening strategy, the first ease of restrictions allows half of the lodging's usual capacity.
Credit: Kelsey Brunner
A woman runs across an empty street in downtown Aspen on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — On Wednesday, which marked the move into phase two of Pitkin County’s reopening strategy, short-term lodging controlled or licensed by a professional property manager only was permitted to start operating again at a restricted occupancy of 50% of “the total number of keyed units” or less, according to the current public health order.

This was the first ease of restrictions on lodging in Pitkin County, as new and existing short-term lodging reservations in Pitkin County have been suspended or canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic for more than two months.

Under the county’s March 23 stay-at-home public health order, visitors were directed to return home immediately by the “fastest and safest” available means, and all short-term lodging — meaning any lodging space, room or rental housing options available for 30 days or less — was mandated to remain closed. The county’s definition of short-term lodging includes developed campgrounds, hotels, motels, short-term rentals through Airbnb and VRBO, bed and breakfasts, condo-hotels, lodges and retreats.

Even as the county moved into its safer-at-home iteration of the order May 9, visitors and short-term lodging operations were not permitted.

But while short-term lodging was partially reopened under strict guidelines Wednesday and will mean more visitors to the Aspen-Snowmass area, some locals have already reported new visitors and occupied short-term rentals over the past two months — violating public health regulations and getting local law enforcement involved.

> Read the full article at The Aspen Times.

